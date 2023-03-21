Springs has thrown 9.2 scoreless innings while maintaining a 16:1 K:BB in Grapefruit League action.
Springs was initially brought along slowly during the exhibition season, though he worked 4.1 frames in his start Thursday. He enjoyed a breakout 2022 campaign by maintaining a 2.46 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 135.1 innings and is a lock for the Rays' rotation so long as he remains healthy.
