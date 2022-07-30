Springs (3-3) was charged with the loss Friday against the Guardians after allowing three runs six hits with five strikeouts and one walk over five innings.
The left-hander kept Cleveland scoreless through three innings, but he gave up a run in the fourth and a two-run homer to Jose Ramirez in the fifth. Springs is without a victory in his past five starts, and he has a 5.32 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB across 23.2 frames during that stretch. He tentatively lines up to make his next start Thursday in Detroit.
