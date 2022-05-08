Springs is slated to start or work behind an opener as a primary pitcher in Monday's game in Seattle, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He'll be moving into the rotation as a replacement for Josh Fleming, who was demoted to Triple-A Durham on Saturday. Springs has gotten off to a hot start out of the Tampa Bay bullpen this season, turning in a 0.69 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB across 13 innings. In his most recent relief appearance Tuesday against the Athletics, Springs built up to 31 pitches over 3.1 scoreless innings. Expect him to be capped around 50 pitches in Monday's appearance, and it could take him an additional two or three outings after that to get stretched out enough to handle a traditional starter's workload.