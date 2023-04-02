Springs (1-0) issued one walk over six no-hit innings Sunday. He struck out 12 and earned a win over Detroit.

Springs completely dominated the Tigers, firing 58 of 81 pitches for strikes. He allowed just one base runner on a second-inning walk to Nick Maton. Springs forced 13 whiffs and recorded the first double-digit strikeout performance of his MLB career. At one point, the 30-year-old southpaw recorded five consecutive punchouts. He's lined up for another nice matchup next week when the Rays host Oakland.