Springs (5-1) was credited with the win in Sunday's victory over Atlanta, allowing a hit over two-thirds of an inning.

The veteran left-hander was called on for the second straight game and came through once more, firing eight of 10 pitches for strikes to close out the sixth inning. Springs then became the pitcher of record when the Rays launched a four-run comeback in the top of the seventh, giving him his first win since May 24. The 28-year-old now has three straight scoreless efforts as well, keeping his fantasy value strong in the nascent stages of the second half.