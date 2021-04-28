Springs (1-0) was credited with the win in a victory over the Athletics on Tuesday, allowing an earned run on one hit over one inning. He also uncorked a wild pitch and recorded a strikeout.

Springs allowed a Mitch Moreland run-scoring sacrifice fly but was otherwise sharp while getting 12 of his 17 pitches into the strike zone, and he became the pitcher of record when Brett Phillips gave the Rays the lead for good with a solo home run in home half of the sixth inning. The 28-year-old had endured his worst outing of the season his last time out Wednesday against the Royals, so Springs' effort Tuesday was certainly a welcome bounce-back performance.