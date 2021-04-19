Springs struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save against the Yankees on Sunday.

Springs has been dominant for the Rays to begin the season, and he earned his first career save Sunday. Although Diego Castillo came on in the seventh and eighth innings and earned the hold while Springs got the nod in the ninth frame, Castillo has earned four saves this year and still appears to be the Rays' top option for ninth-inning duties. Springs has now recorded a 1.29 ERA with nine strikeouts in seven innings to begin the season.