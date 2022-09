Springs did not factor into the decision Thursday and did not allow a run on three hits over six innings against Cleveland. He struck out five.

Springs did not allow an extra-base hit in his outstanding start against Cleveland. The lefty has been phenomenal during his last six starts, recording a 1.44 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over 31.1 innings. In addition, the 30-year-old has not allowed a home run in five of those six outings.