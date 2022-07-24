Springs (lower leg) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and is starting Sunday versus the Royals, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

As expected, Springs is back from the IL and is starting for the first time since July 5 after dealing with tightness in his lower right leg. The left-hander has been impressive this season, posting a 2.53 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 70 punchouts over 64 innings in 19 appearances including 11 starts.