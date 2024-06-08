Springs (elbow) threw one inning at the Florida Complex League on Friday, MLB.com reports.
Springs returned to the mound for the first since feeling tightness in his shoulder May 25. He labored through a 24-pitch frame, but most importantly felt healthy after the outing. The Rays intend for Springs to throw two innings with Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.
