Springs (personal) will rejoin the Rays and start Tuesday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Springs ended up staying home during the team's trip to Toronto to deal with a family medical matter. While Springs allowed three home runs his last time out, he's been fantastic overall this season in his hybrid starter/reliever role, posting a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHP over 60 innings. There's little reason to think his workload will be significantly limited in his return.