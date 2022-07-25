Springs allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits over 4.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Royals. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Springs returned from the injured list Sunday and showed signs of rust early. He coughed up an RBI single to Bobby Witt in the first inning followed by an RBI sacrifice fly to Nick Pratto in the second. Springs lowered his season ERA to 2.50 with a 72:15 K:BB through 68.1 frames. However, over his last four starts, he's posted a 5.30 ERA across 18.2 innings. Springs is lined up to face Cleveland at home next week.