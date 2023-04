Springs (2-0) earned the win Saturday, allowing no runs on three hits and three walks over seven innings against the Athletics. He struck out seven.

Another very impressive outing for Springs. The southpaw didn't allow an extra-base hit in the contest, and while he did issue the three free passes, he threw 61-of-89 pitches for strikes while picking up his second win. Over his first two starts, Springs has yet to allow a run, and he's registered an impressive 18:3 K:BB over 12 innings.