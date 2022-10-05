Springs (9-5) took the loss Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk over three innings against the Red Sox. He struck out three.

After throwing at least five innings in 11 of his previous 12 starts, Springs was pulled early Tuesday after completing the third inning. The one run he surrendered came on a Christian Arroyo single after he allowed a leadoff walk to Alex Verdugo and a base hit to Eric Hosmer. Springs completes his season with a career-high 135.1 innings pitched to go along with a 2.46 ERA and 144 punchouts.