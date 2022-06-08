Springs struck out five in six shutout innings while allowing six hits and two walks in a 4-2 win Tuesday against St. Louis. He did not factor into the decision.

Springs allowed baserunners in each inning but managed to pitch around trouble and hold the Cardinals scoreless. The 92 pitches thrown were a season-high for the lefty. He has excelled since moving into the starting role in May, compiling a 2.01 ERA and 31:7 K:BB in 31.1 innings. As he continues to build endurance and pitch later into games he should have more chances to pick up victories.