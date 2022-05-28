Springs (2-2) took the loss Friday as the Rays fell 2-0 to the Yankees, giving up two runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

It was a strong performance from the southpaw, who tossed 80 pitches (56 strikes) in his first quality start of the season. However, Springs served up a pair of solo homers in the fourth inning and had no margin for error. Since moving into the rotation in May, he has a 2.21 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB in 20.1 innings over four outings.