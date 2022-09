Springs did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing one hit and one walk over three innings against the Red Sox. He struck out two.

Springs surrendered his lone hit in the form of a double from second baseman Enrique Hernandez to lead off the game. The 29-year-old has allowed one run or fewer in five of his last seven starts. The lefty has started 19 games in 2022 after starting two games combined in his previous four seasons; his 2.62 ERA this season is a career-best.