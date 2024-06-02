Springs (elbow/lat) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Saturday, MLB.com reports.

Springs resumed throwing Thursday, but Saturday's activity marked his return to the mound. He threw primarily fastballs and changeups and will retake the mound Tuesday. If that goes well, the next step could be a rehab assignment. Unsurprisingly, the Rays are planning to be cautious with Springs, as he'll begin his rehab work by throwing only one inning while gradually building from there.