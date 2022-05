Springs allowed four hits over 4.2 shutout frames in Sunday's win over Toronto. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

The closest Springs came to allowing a run was in the third inning when he faced a first-and-third threat with two outs before forcing Vladimir Guerrero to fly out. The 6-foot-3 southpaw lowered his season ERA to 1.66 with an impressive 20:3 K:BB through 21.2 innings. He's currently lined up to take the mound in Baltimore next weekend.