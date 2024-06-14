Springs (elbow) completed two innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
Springs faced the minimum of six batters while giving up only one hit and striking out three. He threw 18 pitches while averaging 92.1 mph with his fastball. Springs is tracking toward a mid-July return and will likely appear in several more games with Durham.
