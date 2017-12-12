Rays' Jelfry Marte: Inks deal with Rays

Marte agreed to a contract with the Rays on Tuesday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Marte originally signed with the Twins in early July before his contract was voided due to a vision issue. The 16-year-old, who was one of the top-ranked international prospects when he initially signed, is very well-regarded for his glove at shortstop.

