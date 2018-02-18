Palacios was traded to Tampa Bay from Minnesota for Jake Odorizzi, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Palacios showed an intriguing combination of power and speed last year, boasting an impressive slash line of .320/.362/.544 at Low-A Cedar Rapids. He struggled a bit at High-A with a .662 OPS after a promotion, but he was just 20 years old. He may have an easier path to the majors with Tampa Bay since Minnesota had started to accumulate prospect depth at the middle infield spots.