Aguilar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Aguilar has benefited from the Rays facing a heavy slate of lefty pitching lately, but he'll head to the bench Sunday after four straight starts with righty Dylan Bundy on the bump for Baltimore. Platoon mate Ji-Man Choi will re-enter the starting nine at first base in Aguilar's stead.