Aguilar is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Aguilar had started at either first base or designated hitter in each of the previous three games, going 4-for-12 with a home run and two RBI. Interestingly enough, two of those starts came against right-handed pitching, but it's generally expected that Aguilar will see most of his opportunities as a short-side platoon mate for Ji-Man Choi. That role should make Aguilar a decent option in AL-only formats, though his mixed-league viability is more dubious due to his shaky playing-time outlook.