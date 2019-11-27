Play

The Rays designated Aguilar for assignment Wednesday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Aguilar failed to follow up his breakout 2018 campaign, hitting just .236/.325/.389 with 12 homers in 131 games with the Brewers and Rays last season. He'll make way on the 40-man roster for Brian O'Grady, who was acquired in a trade with the Reds in a corresponding move.

