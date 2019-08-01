Aguilar, who was acquired in a trade with the Brewers on Wednesday, is expected to get consistent playing time against left-handed pitching while primarily alternating between first base and designated hitter, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "He's going to play a bunch against lefties," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "We'll find if it's first base, DH and I know he's played a little bit of third this year. He's going to be in there. We've already shown the way we mix and match and the versatility. We count on our entire roster, and he'll play a big role, highly against left-handed pitching."

Aguilar is having an underwhelming season in the surface, although Toribio cites several encouraging ancillary metrics that could hint at an imminent breakout. Aguilar's 90.1 mph average exit velocity is the highest of his career, while his 40.4 percent hard-contact rate is just under his career 41.8 percent figure. Then, his expected .447 slugging percentage is 73 points higher than his actual .374 figure. and he finished July slashing .298/.346/.574 across 52 plate appearances, easily his best month at the plate this season.