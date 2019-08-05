Aguilar went 2-for-4 with a run-scoring sacrifice fly, a solo home run and two runs scored overall in a win over the Marlins on Sunday.

Aguilar belted his first American League home run in the eighth inning to cap off the victory for the Rays. The slugger got the starting nod at first base and hit third with lefty Caleb Smith on the mound for Miami, giving him a pair of two-hit efforts in his first pair of contests in his new locale.