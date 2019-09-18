Aguilar hit a two-run homer in his only at-bat in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Aguilar came on as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and drilled a two-run shot to right center field. The 29-year-old has played sparingly in September, notching only five starts and being lifted for a pinch hitter in three of those games. After a breakout 2018 season in which Aguilar hit 35 homers and racked up 108 RBI for Milwaukee, he has regressed drastically in 2019, compiling only 12 long balls and driving in 48 runs.