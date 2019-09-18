Rays' Jesus Aguilar: Homers as pinch hitter
Aguilar hit a two-run homer in his only at-bat in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.
Aguilar came on as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and drilled a two-run shot to right center field. The 29-year-old has played sparingly in September, notching only five starts and being lifted for a pinch hitter in three of those games. After a breakout 2018 season in which Aguilar hit 35 homers and racked up 108 RBI for Milwaukee, he has regressed drastically in 2019, compiling only 12 long balls and driving in 48 runs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...