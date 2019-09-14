Aguilar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and another RBI in Friday's victory over the Angels.

Aguilar was the third Tampa Bay batter to take Andrew Heaney deep in the third inning, this time with a 408-foot solo shot. The 29-year-old now has 11 home runs on the season while slashing a solid .282/.356/.436 across 27 games since getting traded to the Rays.