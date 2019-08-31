Aguilar went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run Friday against the Indians.

Aguilar came up with one of the biggest hits of the night, slugging a three-run homer over the fence in left during the seventh inning. The 29-year-old is slashing .238/.327/.383 with 10 homers and 43 RBI over 117 games this year.

