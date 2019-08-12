Aguilar, who went 2-for-3 in a win over the Mariners on Sunday, is hitting .385 (10-for-26) with one home run, three RBI, three walks and five runs since joining the Rays via trade at the deadline.

The slugger had scuffled to a .225/.320/.374 line across 262 plate appearances with the Brewers prior to being moved at the deadline. However, the resurgence the Rays felt Aguilar was capable of has quickly manifested, as the 29-year-old looks like a completely different hitter since arriving. While the overall lack of extra-base hits early on is notable to an extent, there's no reason to think those won't soon start to fall as well, given Aguilar's solid track record in that regard over multiple seasons.