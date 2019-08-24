Rays' Jesus Aguilar: Slugs pair of doubles
Aguilar went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and a run in a win over the Orioles on Friday.
Aguilar drew the start with lefty Ty Blach on the hill for the Orioles and came through with his first multi-hit effort since Aug. 12. The 29-year-old had been mired in a 2-for-18, seven-game skid prior to Friday's game, but he's still slashing an impressive .321/.403/.434 over his first 61 plate appearances with the Rays.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...