Aguilar went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and a run in a win over the Orioles on Friday.

Aguilar drew the start with lefty Ty Blach on the hill for the Orioles and came through with his first multi-hit effort since Aug. 12. The 29-year-old had been mired in a 2-for-18, seven-game skid prior to Friday's game, but he's still slashing an impressive .321/.403/.434 over his first 61 plate appearances with the Rays.