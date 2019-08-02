Aguilar went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs in a win over the Red Sox on Thursday.

Aguilar wasted no time endearing himself to both his new teammates and Rays fans, setting the table nicely for some of his bottom-of-the-order teammates by getting on base four times. Aguilar served as the designated hitter in his first taste of game action with the Rays, and he notably drew the start against the right-handed Andrew Cashner despite previous reports that the majority of his workload would come against southpaws.