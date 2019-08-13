Aguilar went 2-for-5 with a run-scoring fielder's choice, an RBI single, a walk and two runs in a win over the Padres on Monday.

Aguilar came through with his fourth and fifth RBI since joining the Rays while generating his third consecutive two-hit tally. His most recent four starts have come against a left-handed starter or a southpaw primary pitcher behind an opener; however, it's worth noting he's also excelled against righties since arriving from the Brewers at the deadline, going 8-for-17 with a home run, three RBI, three walks and five runs versus that handedness.