Aguilar was traded from the Brewers to the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for Jacob Faria, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Rays will be hoping Aguilar can recapture some of the magic that saw him hit 35 homers with a .274/.352/.539 slash line. He's come nowhere close to that season, hitting .225/.320/.374 with just eight homers overall, but he does at least own a .921 OPS in the month of July. He'd mostly fallen into the short side of a platoon at first base in Milwaukee and could remain in the same role in Tampa Bay, though the Rays could also use him as a designated hitter. The drop in home park from Miller Park to Tropicana Field won't help his numbers, however.