Sanchez will open the year with High-A Charlotte.

This was a lock, as Sanchez hit .305/.348/.478 with 15 home runs and seven steals (on nine attempts) in 117 games at Low-A last year and the Rays never skip top shelf prospects over a level. Sanchez is a top 50 prospect for dynasty leagues and has a very well-rounded offensive skill set. He has a career .318 average in the minors and has never hit below .305 at any one stop. At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, it's only a matter of time before he starts tapping into 20-plus homer power, and he is currently an above-average runner, although his speed will likely tick down a bit by the time he reaches the majors. The Rays are well known for slow cooking their prospects, so don't look for Sanchez to reach Double-A until 2019.