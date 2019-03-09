Rays' Jesus Sanchez: Heads to minors camp
The Rays optioned Sanchez to their minor-league camp Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Sanchez was one of 10 players sent packing as the Rays reduced their big-league spring roster to 57 men. The outfielder is due for a return trip to Double-A Montgomery to open 2019 after slashing .214/.300/.327 in 110 plate appearances during his time in the Southern League late last season.
