Sanchez, 19, is hitting .298/.342/.474 with 11 home runs, 61 RBI and five steals through 84 games for Low-A Bowling Green.

Sanchez is still a few years away from making a big league impact for the Rays, but has shown significant upside, including uncanny pitch recognition and plate coverage. His power stroke should end up being above-average as well when all is said and done.