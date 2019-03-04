Sanchez, the Rays' No. 5 prospect, is enjoying an solid spring and is expected to make his major-league debut at some point during the 2019 season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year-old dominated at every level within the organization since debuting in 2016, but he came back down to earth at Double-A Montgomery late last season. Sanchez slashed a pedestrian .214/.300/.327 with just one home run and 11 RBI across 110 plate appearances with the Biscuits. However, Sanchez is considered an elite prospect overall, and he's already notched a home run and three RBI over nine at-bats this spring while also impressing with his throwing arm in right field. According to Toribio, Sanchez is slated to start the season with Montgomery given his struggles there in the latter portion of the 2018 campaign, but a promotion to Triple-A Durham appears a likely precursor to a regular-season major-league debut before the end of 2019.