Rays' Jesus Sanchez: Moved up to Double-A
Sanchez was promoted to Double-A Montgomery on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Sanchez slashed .301/.331/.462 with 10 home runs, 64 RBI and six stolen bases across 90 games with High-A Charlotte this season. He will get his first taste of action at the Double-A level, which is where the 20-year-old outfielder is expected to begin the 2019 campaign.
