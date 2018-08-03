Sanchez was promoted to Double-A Montgomery on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sanchez slashed .301/.331/.462 with 10 home runs, 64 RBI and six stolen bases across 90 games with High-A Charlotte this season. He will get his first taste of action at the Double-A level, which is where the 20-year-old outfielder is expected to begin the 2019 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories