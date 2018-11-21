Sanchez was added to Tampa Bay's 40-man roster Tuesday, Juan Toribio of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez, along with a handful of other minor-league prospects, was selected to the 40-man to ensure protection from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The 21-year-old worked his way up to Double-A Montgomery last season, which is where he figures to begin the 2019 campaign.

