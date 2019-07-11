Sanchez was promoted to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez earns the promotion after hitting .275/.332/.404 in 78 games for Double-A Montgomery, good for a 115 wRC+. Those numbers don't pop off the page, and neither do his eight homers or five steals, but the overall package makes for an interesting player, especially considering that he's still just 21 years old.

More News
Our Latest Stories