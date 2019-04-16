Rays' Jesus Sanchez: Raking at Double-A
Sanchez is slashing .325/.357/.425 across his first 42 plate appearances at Double-A Montgomery.
Sanchez hasn't even gotten his power numbers going yet, as that sample only includes a pair of extra-base hits (one double, one home run). However, he's already knocked in eight runs and appears to have a much better handle on Double-A pitching than he did in his initial exposure in 2018. Sanchez slashed an atypical .214/.300/.327 over a 110 plate-appearance sample with the Biscuits last season, but reps against big-league arms for a second straight spring this year may have helped provide some added seasoning for the emerging prospect.
