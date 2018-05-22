Rays' Jesus Sanchez: Tearing cover off ball at High-A level
Sanchez is slashing .353/.367/.549 with 17 extra-base hits (10 doubles, one triple, six home runs) and 30 RBI over 158 plate appearances for High-A Charlotte.
As has been the case at each minor-league stop prior to this season, the 20-year-old appears to have rapidly outgrown his current level of competition. Sanchez's average is a career best, and only the .385 OBP he generated over a much smaller sample of 53 plate appearances with Princeton at the Rookie League level in 2016 ranks higher than his current .367 figure. At his current pace, a promotion to Double-A Montgomery seems likely for Sanchez, who thus far seems immune to any acclimation periods to higher levels of competition.
