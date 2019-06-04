Sanchez is slashing .303/.358/.459 with 15 extra-base hits (eight doubles, seven home runs) and 40 RBI over his first 50 games with Double-A Montgomery.

As he's done at nearly every professional stop, Sanchez is thriving at the plate with the Biscuits. Sanchez struggled for an extended period for the first time in his minor-league career last season in his initial exposure to Double-A arms, producing a .214/.300/.327 line across 110 plate appearances in a 27-game cup of coffee with Montgomery to close out 2018. However, he's clearly hit his stride this season, with a slight bump in strikeout rate the only blemish when comparing his numbers to those at High-A Charlotte in the earlier portion of last season. Sanchez made an appearance in major-league camp this spring, and it was reported in early March he was a candidate to make his big-league debut at some point this season. A stop at Triple-A Durham would appear to be in order beforehand, however, and that could be imminent considering his success at the Double-A level thus far.