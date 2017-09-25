Rays' Jesus Sucre: Another productive start in loss
Sucre went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Orioles.
Sucre has made good use of his sporadic playing time recently, as he has a trio of two-hit efforts in September. Sunday's homer was also his third in eight starts this month, leading to a .292 average and .667 slugging percentage in 24 plate appearances over that span.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...