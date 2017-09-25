Play

Sucre went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Orioles.

Sucre has made good use of his sporadic playing time recently, as he has a trio of two-hit efforts in September. Sunday's homer was also his third in eight starts this month, leading to a .292 average and .667 slugging percentage in 24 plate appearances over that span.

