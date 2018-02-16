Sucre made it to the Rays' spring training after missing the first three days due to visa issues, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Although the 29-year-old was expected to arrive in camp Friday, it's a positive sign that there were no additional problems with his situation. In 2017, Sucre hit .256/.289/.409 with seven home runs and 29 RBI while serving in a reserve role for most of the year. He will be utilized in a similar capacity this season, with Wilson Ramos earning a majority of the starts.