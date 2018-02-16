Rays' Jesus Sucre: Arrives in camp
Sucre made it to the Rays' spring training after missing the first three days due to visa issues, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Although the 29-year-old was expected to arrive in camp Friday, it's a positive sign that there were no additional problems with his situation. In 2017, Sucre hit .256/.289/.409 with seven home runs and 29 RBI while serving in a reserve role for most of the year. He will be utilized in a similar capacity this season, with Wilson Ramos earning a majority of the starts.
