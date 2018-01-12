Sucre agreed to a one-year, $925,000 deal with the Rays on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Roger Mooney of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

This was the second offseason he was arbitration eligible, and Sucre collected a raise of $295,000. He slashed .256/.289/.409 with seven home runs and 29 RBI in 63 games as the reserve catcher in 2017, and will likely fill out the same role during this upcoming season.