Sucre (wrist) will start at catcher and bat ninth Sunday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Sucre had been withheld from the lineup for the Rays' previous four games while dealing with a right wrist injury. Even if fully healthy, it's likely that Sucre would have been on the bench for most of those games anyway, as the newly acquired Michael Perez has emerged as the Rays' preferred option behind the plate.