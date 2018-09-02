Sucre is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He'll give way to Adam Moore behind the dish after making three consecutive starts. Sucre took over as the No. 1 catcher after Michael Perez (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, but it will be difficult to wring much fantasy value out of the 30-year-old even if he sees regular at-bats. Over 161 plate appearances this season, Sucre has slashed .196/.234/.223 with four extra-base hits (all doubles) and one stolen base.